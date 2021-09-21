Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $227,886.96 and approximately $1,450.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,152.55 or 1.00055678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00080671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001331 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

