BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $98,407.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00127178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043830 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

