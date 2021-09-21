Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $213.91 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $224.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $213.91 or 0.00510804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,877.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.95 or 0.01243975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00352010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

