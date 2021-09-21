Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $65,895.66

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $65,895.66 and approximately $52.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00603641 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,423,404 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,400 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.