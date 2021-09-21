Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 1,400 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,862,715.20.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, John Robert Finbow sold 2,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$19,524.00.

On Friday, August 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$15,238.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$8,900.00.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.