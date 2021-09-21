BlackRock Inc. Has $5.25 Billion Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,671,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of CME Group worth $5,247,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.61. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

