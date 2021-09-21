BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

MUI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.