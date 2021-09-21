Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 21,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

