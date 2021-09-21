Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Up 16.9%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares were up 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 3,744,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 1,005,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $182,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

