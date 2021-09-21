Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -6,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.7%.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

