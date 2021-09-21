Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Bluzelle has a market cap of $67.61 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00130371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Bluzelle is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,118,749 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

