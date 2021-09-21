BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,834 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 494,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 169.8% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $400.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.34 and its 200 day moving average is $389.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

