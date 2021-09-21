BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.39 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.07.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.