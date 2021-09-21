BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $253.32 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

