BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 275.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

