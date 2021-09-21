Bondly Market Capitalization Reaches $7.52 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00125330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044199 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.