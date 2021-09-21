Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNSO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

