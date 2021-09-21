Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,608. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BRF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

