Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LHC Group worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LHC Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LHC Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $165.53. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,395. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.14 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

