Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $869.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.