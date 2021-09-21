Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. 71,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

