Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

