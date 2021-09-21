Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.44. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,963. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.