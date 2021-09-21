Bridge Mutual Market Capitalization Tops $24.96 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $281,691.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00171493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00111120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.93 or 0.06719657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.65 or 0.99405504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.58 or 0.00753684 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

