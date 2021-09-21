Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,881. The company has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

