BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,210 shares during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group accounts for 6.8% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

