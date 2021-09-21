Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 672,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,546,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 140,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.