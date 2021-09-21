British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of BTI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
