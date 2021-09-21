British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after buying an additional 973,625 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

