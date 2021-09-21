Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,540. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.