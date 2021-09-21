Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

