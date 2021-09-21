Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.90. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

