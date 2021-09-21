Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. MSCI posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.71.

MSCI stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.70. 245,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,018. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.