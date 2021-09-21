Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report $148.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $502.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $617.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $763.76 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $74,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 13,054,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406,986. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

