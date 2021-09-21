Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report $23.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $85.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $845.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

