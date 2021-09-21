Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 1,761,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

