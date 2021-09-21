Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,388. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

