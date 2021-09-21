Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report sales of $243.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $81.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

