Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.02). SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 840.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 576,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.