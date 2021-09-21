Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

