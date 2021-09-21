Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Target Price at €4.06

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.04 ($5.93).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.