Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target at $26.92

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

BTVCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price target on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.35 on Friday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

