Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $59.40

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

FOCS opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 351.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

