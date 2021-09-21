Brokers Offer Predictions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

