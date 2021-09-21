Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Update

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHSE stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Bull Horn has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Bull Horn by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the second quarter worth $183,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.