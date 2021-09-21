Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $33.84.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

