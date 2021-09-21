C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.58

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 5596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,110 shares of company stock worth $5,814,242. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

