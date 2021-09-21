Cabo Drilling (OTCMKTS:CBEEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cabo Drilling Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEEF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cabo Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

Cabo Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBEEF)

Cabo Drilling Corp. is a services company. It provides various drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation and geotechnical drilling. It operates through six divisions: Cabo Drilling (Pacific) Corp., Cabo Drilling (Ontario) Corp., Cabo Drilling (Atlantic) Corp., Cabo Drilling (Colombia) Corp., Cabo Drilling (Panama) Corp.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cabo Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabo Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.