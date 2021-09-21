Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

