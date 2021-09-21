Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,347. The firm has a market cap of $576.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

