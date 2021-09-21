Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

